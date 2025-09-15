Kings' Patience with Kuminga Could Pay Off Big Next Offseason
The Jonathan Kuminga saga may finally be coming to an end, at least for the Sacramento Kings and their pursuit of the young wing in a sign-and-trade.
While Kuminga and the Warriors continue their stalemate, according to the latest report from ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, there doesn't appear to be any ongoing traction between the Warriors and the Kings for a possible trade.
Slater and Charania reported that the Warriors turned down an offer of Malik Monk and a future first-round pick from the Kings, noting that the Warriors were "steadfast all offseason in declining frameworks" from both the Kings and Phoenix Suns.
So while the dream of the Kings trading for Kuminga this offseason may be all but gone, the opportunity for the Kings to bring in the young wing next offseason instead remains strong thanks to the possibility that Kuminga could still sign the one-year qualifying offer from the Warriors.
That leaves the door open for the two sides to work out a deal without having to appease the Warriors, something that has been extremely difficult to do this offseason.
The Kings seem willing to go as all-in as they can for Kuminga. It's hard to know if that was just because he was one of the only potential stars available this offseason, or if it's because he's truly the player Scott Perry wants to be a building block of the future, but either way, they've been connected all offseason.
Sacramento still has some big money contracts on their books next season between Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine, and currently has just over $150 million on the books for the 2026-27 season, according to Basketball Reference.
But DeMar DeRozan has just $10 million of his $25.7 million guaranteed next season, giving them a clear avenue to open up some cap space. They could also make moves at the trade deadline to clear more space before the offseason begins.
While a trade hasn't happened, and likely won't this offseason, Perry and the Kings have done a great job establishing a relationship with Kuminga and his camp, which could prove ultimately to be more important than actually getting a deal done.
Kuminga has spent the last four years with the Warriors organization, which has alienated him up to this point, and getting a fresh start with a team that values him should be enticing. It's essentially a head start to next offseason.
Delaying the move to next offseason would also help solve an extremely challenging question that would have plagued Doug Christie and the Kings had they traded Monk for him, as there's no clear starting lineup with that proposed trade.
Between Dennis Schröder, LaVine, DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, and Kuminga, the Kings would have had six starting-caliber players that would force one of them to the bench. Making the move next year instead gives Perry time to make other moves to balance out and move around the roster.
And the Kings aren't expected to do much in the Western Conference this year. Bringing in Kuminga would have been great, but it's not like they are one move away from competing for a championship. This is all about building for the future, and there's no rush to finish the roster in a single offseason.
Trading for Kuminga would have made for an extremely exciting offseason, but the Kings were in a great position to take their time and appear to be doing just that. Whether or not they revisit Kuminga next offseason or not, they are setting themselves up for success in the future, which is all we can really ask for at this point in their retooling under Perry.