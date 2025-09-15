NBA Fans React to Dennis Schröder, Germany's EuroBasket Win
Dennis Schröder has had quite a summer. He landed a new three-year $45 million deal with the Sacramento Kings and capped off the NBA offseason by leading Germany to the EuroBasket championship with an 88-83 win over Turkey.
Schröder finished the game with 16 points, 12 assists, and a steal, but most importantly, led the team down the final stretch of a close game. He hit two clutch shots and free throws to clinch the game, which came down to the final minute.
And it wasn't just the win that Schröder helped secure, but he also took home the MVP trophy after leading the team throughout the entire tournament.
Throughout EuroBasket, there have been murmurs that Schröder could be etching his name in the Hall of Fame thanks to his illustrious international career, in addition to his strong career in the NBA. He may have sealed his Hall of Fame fate yesterday with his performance by adding another medal and award to his resume.
He also had the NBA world buzzing with his strong play in the championship game.
And it wasn't just fans and media that were reacting to Schröder's performance, but NBA players as well. Victor Oladipo weighed in on social media to share his thoughts on Schröder's career with Germany.
And teammate Franz Wagner had high praise for the point guard following the win. "There hasn't been a player in German history that's done what he's done. Leading the team to three medals now, two golds. I think he's a huge role model, hopefully, for a lot of young kids in Germany."
The fact that so many people are calling Schröder the greatest player for Germany is truly high praise, as basketball legend Dirk Nowitzki donned the same uniform.
Schröder is an underrated player in the NBA, which was evident when the NBA world reacted to his signing with the Kings by saying it was an overpay and move that Sacramento might regret in the near future, but when it comes to international play, Schröder gets all of the recognition he deserves.
Next up for Schröder is training camp and his debut for the Sacramento Kings, where he can hopefully continue this strong play and help lead the team at the point guard position.
The Kings aren't expected to do much in the daunting Western Conference, but if Schröder plays like he did in EuroBasket, who knows what could happen during the NBA season.
But one thing is for sure, Schröder etched his name among the greatest of all-time in FIBA play yesterday with another big performance and MVP award.