Kings-Pelicans Injury Report: Zion Williamson Status Revealed
The Sacramento Kings took down the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night 119-111, beating them for the second time in five days. Now, the two teams stay put to face each other again on Thursday, for the second time in two days and the third time in six.
In their last two meetings, Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson has dropped 33 and 40 points, respectively, on a combined 29-39 shooting. Williamson has dominated the Kings, but the two-time All-Star has been ruled out for Thursday's rematch due to return to play reconditioning.
Each team has released their injury reports for Thursday's matchup.
Sacramento Kings:
None
New Orleans Pelicans:
Brandon Boston - OUT (ankle)
Jamal Cain - OUT (illness)
Herb Jones - OUT (shoulder)
Dejounte Murray - OUT (Achilles)
Kelly Olynyk - OUT (not with team)
Zion Williamson - OUT (conditioning)
The Pelicans have a loaded injury report for Thursday's matchup, obviously headlined by Williamson. The Pelicans star is set to miss his 37th game of the season, as New Orleans' injuries are a huge reason why the team has fallen to 12-42 on the year.
The Kings stay completely healthy for Thursday's matchup, as they have not dealt with any significant injuries in a while (knock on wood). Sacramento is looking to extend their winning streak to four games, heading into the All-Star break on a high note.
The Kings and Pelicans tip off in New Orleans at 5 p.m. PT on Thursday.
