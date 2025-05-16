Kings Predicted to Have Offseason 'Chaos' Amid Trade Rumors
The Sacramento Kings have already had a busy 2025 offseason, but more could be on the way. A recent report from NBA insider Jake Fischer reveals that the Kings are expected to explore trade options for six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan.
"The focus in the California capital shifts now to what sort of dealing we could see from the Kings' new regime. There has been no shortage of rumbles, since the hiring of Scott Perry as general manager, that Sacramento is expected to gauge the trade market for veteran swingman DeMar DeRozan," Fischer wrote on The Stein Line.
While the Kings can certainly afford to let go of DeRozan while trying to stay competitive, another star could be on their way out soon if they are not careful. In March, a report from The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater revealed that three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis is expected to seek clarity this offseason and gauge the direction of the franchise.
"League sources said Sabonis, who has three more seasons and a combined $140.3 million left on his current deal, is expected to seek clarity about the organization’s plan in the offseason. Just as Fox wanted to know whose voice mattered most on key decisions, and who the team’s owner might be trusting the most as counsel, Sabonis is known to have similar questions," The Athletic wrote.
With new general manager Scott Perry and assistant general manager BJ Armstrong at the helm of Sacramento's front office, nobody truly knows what direction the Kings are heading this offseason. However, Perry has hammered the idea that the franchise wil not be entering any type of rebuild, and will continue to try to stay competitive.
Still, amid all of the different possibilities around Sacramento's stars, they could be in for a wild offseason. Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes ranked all 30 NBA teams based on potential "offseason chaos," and slotted the Sacramento Kings in tenth place.
"Domantas Sabonis’ concerns about the team’s direction in the wake of the De’Aaron Fox trade and the removal of former general manager Monte McNair (welcome back, Scott Perry!) provide no shortage of possible upheaval.
"More broadly, other than a brief period of apparent harmony in 2022-23 that produced a playoff trip, the Kings have been defined by shortsighted moves and capricious decision-making under owner Vivek Ranadivé. As long as he’s in charge, chaos should be the expectation," Hughes wrote.
It is no secret that the Kings are far from competing in the Western Conference, and another offseason with no significant changes would likely set the city of Sacramento ablaze. Kings owner Vivek Ranadive certainly hired Scott Perry because he knew he was capable of turning the franchise around, and this offseason will be a huge indicator of the direction of the team.
The Kings are certainly in a tricky spot, but they have the tools to change things up this offseason. While no franchise necessarily wants offseason "chaos," the Kings certainly need a sprinkle of it in order to head in the right direction.