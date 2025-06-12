Kings Predicted to Take 6-foot-11 Unicorn in 2025 NBA Draft
The Sacramento Kings are heading into the 2025 NBA Draft with one glaring positional need: point guard. However, the Kings only hold the 42nd overall pick, and finding a viable point guard at that spot in the draft is much easier said than done.
If the Kings get to draft night and their top point guard prospects are off the board, we will likely see new general manager Scott Perry take a flyer on a prospect with high potential, like he did plenty of times with the New York Knicks.
In Bleacher Report's latest mock draft, Jonathan Wasserman predicts that the Kings will take a chance on Bogoljub Markovic, a 6-foot-11 big man from Serbia.
Markovic has spent the last three seasons in the Adriatic Basketball Association, and he finally had an impressive breakout season with KK Mega Basket. Through 30 games this season, Markovic averaged 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game with 53.8/37.0/76.0 shooting splits.
Markovic has a wide skill set for his 6-foot-11 frame, as the lengthy big man has shown glimpses of being an above-average shooter, passer, and finisher, putting him in the "international unicorn" category of prospects we see every year.
Wasserman's pro comparison for Markovic was Aleksej Pokusevski, as the international big man showcased a similar skill set.
"Bogoljub Markovic didn't help himself at the abbreviated combine in Treviso," Wasserman wrote. "But there should still be second-round interest in a 6'11" forward with the offensive versatility to shoot threes, score from the post, handle in transition and pass."
Markovic is far from the most polished prospect, and would be much more of a project player than the Kings have been used to drafting, but selecting at pick 42 can be difficult. Plenty of teams prefer to draft based on potential rather than positional need in the second round, but the Kings should stray away from that.
While Markovic is an interesting prospect, he is far from what the Kings really need this offseason. Sure, the Kings may not be able to find their next starting point guard at pick 42, but they can certainly find a player who can contribute more than Markovic.
Wasserman had the Kings passing on prospects like Hunter Sallis, Kobe Sanders, Javon Small, and Amari Williams, who are all much more polished and ready to contribute than Markovic.