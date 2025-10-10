Kings Preseason Injury Report Revealed vs Trail Blazers
The Sacramento Kings suffered a loss to the Toronto Raptors in their 2025 preseason opener, despite some impressive individual efforts that have caught the attention of many fans. Rookies Nique Clifford and Dylan Cardwell were the immediate standouts in their NBA debut, although most of the team, outside of a few exceptions, struggled.
After the loss, head coach Doug Christie called their effort "unacceptable," so it will be a huge test to see how they can improve in their second preseason outing. On Friday night, the Kings are hitting the road for the first time to face the Portland Trail Blazers.
Who is available for the Kings?
Luckily for the Kings, they will have everyone available for their second preseason game. The Kings have confirmed that there are no injuries to report for Friday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, as every player will be in uniform and available.
In Wednesday's loss to Toronto, only four of Sacramento's 19 rostered players did not see the floor: Dario Saric, Doug McDermott, Terence Davis, and Dexter Dennis. Since then, the Kings have waived Dennis, leaving 18 players on their preseason roster, which includes 14 standard contracts, three two-way contracts, and Davis being the lone player who is not under contract.
In the preseason opener, Christie played four of his five starters between 23-25 minutes, while Zach LaVine was the only one who did not see time in the second half. LaVine finished his night after just 15 minutes, but made the most of his time, dropping 16 points on 3-5 shooting from three-point range.
With everyone confirmed available for Friday's game, it will be interesting to see how Christie and the staff approach the starters' playing time, and if young standouts like Clifford, Cardwell, Isaiah Stevens, and Maxime Raynaud will continue to get increased opportunities.
Trail Blazers' injuries
As for the Trail Blazers, they are dealing with a slew of key injuries, as their new point guard tandem of Scoot Henderson and Damian Lillard are both sidelined with significant injuries, along with center Robert Williams III. Standout defender Matisse Thybulle also missed Portland's preseason opener with knee soreness, putting his status for Friday's game in doubt.
The Kings and Trail Blazers are set to face off in Portland at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday night, and while the outcome of the matchup may not matter, Sacramento is certainly looking to turn things around after their last outing.