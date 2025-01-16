Kings-Rockets Matchup of the Game: Keegan Murray vs. Amen Thompson
The Sacramento Kings (20-20) return home to host the Houston Rockets (27-12) as they try to start their next winning streak.
The Rockets are seeing all of their young talent come together and sit at the second spot in the Western Conference standings. One of those standout young players excelling as of late gets tonight's matchup of the game: Keegan Murray vs. Amen Thompson.
Season stats:
Keegan Murray: 11.9 PTS | 7.2 REB | 1.4 AST | 0.7 STL | 0.8 BLK | 41.7 FG% | 31.9 3P%
Amen Thompson: 12.9 PTS | 7.8 REB | 2.4 AST | 1.2 STL | 1.2 BLK | 55.6 FG% | 25.0 3P%
Two fourth-overall picks that have both blossomed into two-way players faceoff with surprisingly similar numbers., but very different offensive styles.
Thompson has been on a tear lately, averaging 16.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks over the last five games. With the Rockets facing injuries to Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, Thompson has seen an uptick in minutes that he's taking advantage of.
While he doesn't shoot many threes at just 1.3 attempts per contest, Thompson thrives inside. He's shooting 73.5% in the restricted area. The Kings will have to be on the lookout for Thompson attacking the paint tonight.
On the flip side, Murray brings the three-point game that Thompson lacks. Over his last five games, the third-year forward is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc on 7.6 attempts per contest.
The Kings are at their best when Murray is hitting his threes, and going against the 3rd ranked Houston defense, the Kings may need him to hit a few tonight.
Stat predictions:
Keegan Murray: 17 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK
Amen Thompson: 14 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 1 BLK
