Kings Shooting Woes Continue in 115-110 Loss to Grizzlies
The Sacramento Kings fell 110-115 to the Memphis Grizzlies in a back-and-forth affair on the road. If the Kings didn’t come into the game 10-12 and 12th in the Western Conference, this game wouldn’t feel as bad, but the time for consolation prizes is over.
Once again the Kings struggled from beyond the arc, shooting 8-of-35, 22.9 percent. The Grizzlies didn’t light it up from deep but shot 13-of-38, 34.2 percent to outscore Sacramento by 15 points from three-point range.
What hurts even more is that the Kings shot 2-of-18, 11.1 percent, from three in the second half after starting the game strong.
The first and second-half shooting differences encapsulate the entire season for the Kings. They just haven’t been able to string together stretches of good shooting. Whether it be from game to game or half to half, the consistency from three just hasn’t been there.
Malik Monk shot 4-of-9, 44.4 percent, but no other King made more than a single three. Keegan Murray was 1-of-7, De’Aaron Fox 0-of-7, and Kevin Huerter 0-of-6. We all keep saying the players are too talented for this type of shooting to continue, but 23 games are more than a quarter of the season and concern is growing in Sacramento.
Individually, Domantas Sabonis had a great game with 17 points, 13 rebounds, and 6 assists on an efficient 7-of-11, 63.6 percent, from the field. The Kings went away from their All-Star center in the second half though, with Sabonis not taking a field goal in the fourth quarter.
The Kings will look to rebound against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night in another tough Western Conference matchup.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!