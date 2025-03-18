Kings Standout Set for Unique 2025 Free Agency Situation
Jake LaRavia has played a pivotal role with the Sacramento Kings since he was acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline. He helped fuel the Kings to a win (and revenge game for LaRavia) over the Grizzlies on Monday, scoring 12 points and playing a key defensive role in 23 minutes.
LaRavia played a similarly important role in the March 9 loss to the LA Clippers. Coach Doug Christie decided LaRavia’s size was a better matchup against Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, opting for LaRavia over Keon Ellis down the stretch. Ellis, a defensive stalwart in his own right, struggled with Harden and Leonard’s strength.
LaRavia logged 31 minutes that game, the most during his brief Kings tenure. This is an important matchup for the Kings, as the Clippers may well be a Play-In matchup with a playoff spot on the line.
Considering how important LaRavia has been in matchups against key Western Conference opponents it is worth examining the Kings’ avenues to retaining the 23-year-old impending unrestricted free agent.
Unfortunately, the Kings are hamstrung by LaRavia’s first several years in Memphis, which were plagued by injury. When healthy, he was somewhat lost in Memphis’ incredible depth. The Grizzlies declined his fourth-year team option, meaning he will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Therefore, the Kings cannot match any offer LaRavia receives and are limited to offering him a contract with a first-year salary equivalent to the value of the declined option, which is around $5.1 million.
For comparison, other players with declined options in LaRavia’s draft class include Johnny Davis, A.J. Griffin (a unique situation because he was stepping away from basketball), David Roddy, MarJon Beauchamp, Wendell Moore, and Patrick Baldwin. LaRavia is the only rotation player in this group, and it will be interesting to see how other teams value him.
His counting stats do not jump off the page (5.4 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.3 APG on 41/36.6/50 in 18.6 MPG since the deadline), but it is clear he does a lot of little things that contribute to winning.
The Kings acquired LaRavia for Alex Len and Colby Jones, two non-rotation players, and a second-round pick. Considering the team’s limited means to retain LaRavia, this low cost makes sense, even for a young, useful wing with size. Even if they do not ultimately re-sign him this offseason, LaRavia has been a worthwhile rental for the playoff push.
