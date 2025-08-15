Kings Star Ranked Among Top Three-Point Shooters in NBA 2K26
The player ratings are out for the newest installment of NBA 2K, so now fans (and players themselves) can begin their debates over whose rating is too high or too low. One rating that isn’t subject to argument, though, is that Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine is one of the best long-range shooters in the league.
According to the 2K26 ratings, LaVine is among the ten best three point shooters in the NBA, and for good reason. Last season, LaVine shot an absurd 44.6% from three point range on 7.2 attempts per game. Few players in the NBA came close to LaVine’s combination of volume and accuracy during the 2024-2025 campaign.
In fact, of all the players who averaged at least 7 three-point field goal attempts per game last season, LaVine had by far the highest success rate.
The only other players to connect on at least 40% of seven or more attempts were Malik Beasley, Payton Pritchard, Norman Powell, and Darius Garland. Powell was closest to LaVine in terms of percentage, but was still well behind at 41.8% from three -point range.
LaVine’s spot on this list is well-earned, as the veteran guard’s 44.6% accuracy from downtown was good for second in the NBA. LaVine also ranked in the top 10 in the league in total made threes with 239 (ranked eighth) and 3.2 made threes per game (ranked tenth).
The two-time NBA All-Star and two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion is entering his 12th NBA season and his first full season with Sacramento. LaVine joined the Kings in the trade that sent DeAaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in February. In 32 games with Sacramento last season, LaVine averaged 22.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.
LaVine is under contract at over $47 million for the 2025-2026 season and has a player option for almost $49 million for the 2026-2027 season. Despite his shooting prowess, many fans have rightfully wondered whether LaVine fits the team’s current needs and future aspirations.
Since joining the Kings, LaVine’s fit on the roster has come into question. Particularly on the defensive end of the floor, there are genuine questions about Sacramento’s ability to win games with all three of LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan on the floor at the same time.
Given that those are the Kings’ three highest-profile, highest-paid players, the front office will likely continue looking to move one (or two) of them in order to balance the roster. LaVine is one of the best three-point shooters in the league, but his days in Sacramento may be numbered.