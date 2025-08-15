Domantas Sabonis Trails Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid in Key NBA 2K26 Rating
Sacramento Kings star big man Domantas Sabonis is undoubtedly one of the best centers in the NBA, but not many people are willing to acknowledge him in those conversations. Of course, no center is better than Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, but in terms of rebounding and playmaking, Sabonis does not fall far behind.
Jokic is a much more all-around offensive force than Sabonis, and has three NBA MVP awards to show for it, but the Kings' big man does a lot of things right. Last season, Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game while shooting 59.0% from the field, 41.7% from three-point range, and 75.4% from the free-throw line.
Sabonis has led the NBA in rebounds per game in each of the past three seasons, and his 62.7% shooting on two-pointers is incredible. Sabonis has certainly been improving his mid-range shot, but he gets much of his work done in the interior.
Sabonis is one of the premier post players in the NBA, and his wide skillset and premium strength help him fight through defenders while around the basket.
Where does Sabonis rank among the NBA's top post scorers?
NBA 2K26 released their top-ten post control ratings ahead of the release of the new game, slotting Sabonis in third place, behind superstar big men Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (98 rating)
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (96)
- Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings (93)
- Ivica Zubac, LA Clippers (91)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (90)
- Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks (89)
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets (89)
- Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers (89)
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics (88)
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs (87)
Sabonis is an elite force in the interior, but it is fair to slot him behind Jokic and Embiid. However, Embiid is coming off a rocky 2024-25 season, dealing with injuries and poor on-court play in just 19 appearances. Still, the 2022-23 NBA MVP has proven himself as arguably the best interior scorer in the league.
Many fans are pointing out one player who is inexplicitly left off this top-ten ranking, as Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis is nowhere to be found. Other fans believe Antetokounmpo should be rated higher, potentially ahead of Sabonis, but Jokic seems to be the consensus number one.
