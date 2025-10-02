Kings Stars Reportedly Have Thoughts About Potential Russell Westbrook Signing
As training camp continues for the Sacramento Kings, the Russell Westbrook rumors continue to resurface. New Sacramento Kings GM Scott Perry stated he's happy with the roster as is, and doesn't expect there to be any changes between now and the start of the season, but that doesn't mean the Kings can't still sign Westbrook later down the line.
The Athletic's Sam Amick joined Sactown Sports 1140's Carmichael Dave and Jason Ross, and reported again that the Kings and Westbrook continue to be linked to each other, but this time with the focus being on an in-season acquisition.
"I don't really know who's contemplating [Russell Westbrook] other than the Kings. And I do still think he's on their radar. The way it's been put to me, if they come off another guard, then Russ could be a possibility, and I could see that happening later in the year."
Adding Westbrook at this point of the offseason doesn't make sense for Sacramento, but if they make another move or two during the season, it makes sense to bring in Westbrook as backup option to fill out the roster.
While fans may not want Westbrook on the team due to his age and the number of guards the Kings already have, the veterans on the team have a different take -- "It sounds like veterans on this team would love to play with him and have been giving a thumbs-up on that front. So, it wouldn't surprise me to see it happen down the road."
Sacramento isn't expected to do much in the Western Conference this year, but that doesn't mean they don't have talent. Between Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Zach LaVine, the Kings have plenty of veteran talent that is ready to win now.
Scott Perry may be in the middle of rebuilding the roster, but don't count the players and Doug Christie out. This team is still trying to win. Westbrook could come in and help with that effort later in the season at a time that makes more sense compared to right now.
More Sacramento Kings News: Domantas Sabonis Gives Intriguing Answer on New Offensive Role
It also leaves a clear opening to reshape the roster from guard-heavy with a trade, but not losing any of the depth that the Kings have in the backcourt. It's a nice backup plan to have in terms of adding a talented player in Westbrook. Sacramento has never been able to bring in marquee free agents from the buy-out market or mid-season available players, and this would be their biggest mid-season acquisition in recent memory.
It will be interesting to see what happens if the Kings get off to a poor start to the season, which is more than possible with their first two months of the schedule. It's possible they could still bring Westbrook in if they are losing, just to provide a veteran presence and help build the culture and identity that Perry is working toward. The other option, however, could be to just play the young guys and gain experience in that scenario.
Only time will tell, but it appears that, for now at least, the Kings and Russell Westbrook rumors are still here to stay.