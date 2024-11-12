Kings Three-Point Struggles Reaching Concerning Levels
The Sacramento Kings fell to the San Antonio Spurs 96-116 on Monday night, dropping to 6-5 on the season. It’s not a terrible start to the year, but the Kings' three-point shooting has turned from an early season bump in the road to a concerning trend.
After eleven games, the Kings have the worst three-point percentage in the league at 30.1 percent. To make matters worse, their opponents are shooting 37.6 percent from beyond the arc, fourth highest in the league.
The poor shooting wouldn’t be as much of a concern if the Kings were defending the three-point line, but the combination of missing their own shots while their opponents are making their threes puts the Kings in a difficult position almost every night.
Sacramento has been outscored from beyond the arc in 8 of their 11 games, oftentimes by a large margin.
The Kings have been able to stay in and win games thanks to their efficiency inside the arc and at the line, as they are second in the league with a 58.9 percent clip on their two-point attempts and lead the league shooting 84.6 percent from the line.
The problem is that they have so many points to make up for the three-point discrepancy.
The Kings (theoretically) have too many good shooters for them to be at the bottom of the league. The issue is that almost everyone on the roster is struggling from beyond the arc.
- Kevin Huerter: 34%
- Keon Ellis: 33.3%
- Jordan McLaughlin: 28.6%
- De’Aaron Fox: 28.2%
- Keegan Murray: 27.9%
- Malik Monk: 27.9%
- Doug McDermott: 27.8%
- Trey Lyles: 24.3%
DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis are shooting 40 and 37.5 percent, respectfully, but on 2.3 and 2.2 attempts per game. That’s too low of volume compared to the likes of Huerter, Fox, Keegan, and others to prop up the team from deep.
Shots are bound to start going in, but until they do, all eyes will be on the three-point line. If the shots don’t fall, the Kings will have to lower their opponents' three-point percentage. But if both trends stay where they are currently, it could be a long season in Sacramento.
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!