Kings-Thunder Matchup of the Game: Keon Ellis vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
After losing three games in a row, the Sacramento Kings (35-36) gauntlet of a schedule continues against the league-leading Oklahoma City Thunder (59-12).
The Thunder have won six straight games and 13 of their last 14. Really you can go back as far as you want, and any group of games this season for the Thunder is impressive. But with the first seed locked up, Oklahoma City isn't slowing down as the postseason gets ever-closer.
For the matchup of the game, the conversation has to start with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the likely MVP of the season. With Malik Monk still questionable for the Kings, that leaves the opposing point guard spot up in the air, but even if Monk plays, Keon Ellis will likely get plenty of time trying to slow down the frontrunner for MVP.
Season Stats:
- Keon Ellis: 8.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK, 49.3 FG%, 43.6 3P%
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 32.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 6.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.0 BLK, 52.2 FG%, 37.0 3P%
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having a season for the books, leading the league in points, free throw attempts, and field goal attempts. Every game, he comes in as the clear number one on the scouting report, and night after night, he puts up monster performances.
The Kings have had no answer to Gilgeous-Alexander this season. The three-time All-Star has averaged 33 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds on 57.5% from the field and 38.5% from three in two games against Sacramento, both of which the Thunder walked away with the win.
And it's not that he had one big game to lift up his averages, but he scored 37 in the first matchup and 29 in the second.
For the Kings, the best chance to slow down the league's leading scoring likely lies in the hands of Keon Ellis.
As previously stated, it's possible Ellis will move back to the bench, but either way, he'll get the Gilgeous-Alexander assignment throughout the game.
While Ellis' defense will be key tonight, the Kings need someone to take and make more threes, and it's hard to find someone better than Ellis to do so. He's the team leader in three-point percentage and is up to fourth in the league at 43.6%.
The problem is that Ellis is only shooting four attempts from deep per game. Doug Christie has been asking the team to take more threes, and they only had 24 last night. Ellis is a leading candidate to take double-digit three-point attempts, especially if Monk is out again.
Stat Predictions:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 32 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK
Keon Ellis: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK
