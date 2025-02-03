Kings-Timberwolves Matchup of the Game: Malik Monk vs. Anthony Edwards
After completing one of the biggest trades in franchise history, the Sacramento Kings (24-24) finish up their disappointing 6-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-22).
With De'Aaron Fox on his way to San Antonio, Malik Monk steps into the lead guard role, especially while they wait for newcomer Zach LaVine to join the team. The Kings, losers of 4 of their last 5, will need a big game from Monk since they are shorthanded while the trade is finalized.
For the Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards is currently listed as questionable, but was a participant in shootaround this morning, which makes me confident enough to choose him as Minnesota's matchup candidate.
Season Stats:
- Malik Monk: 18.0 PTS | 5.9 AST | 3.7 REB | 1.0 STL | 0.6 BLK | 45.0 FG% | 33.1 3P%
- Anthony Edwards: 26.6 PTS | 4.5 AST | 5.7 REB | 1.1 STL | 0.7 BLK | 44.8 FG% | 42.3 3P%
If there's one thing that's certain, it's that Anthony Edwards is going to get his shots up. His 20.2 field goal attempts are 5th in the league and 9.8 three-point attempts are 3rd.
In three games so far against the Kings this season, he's averaging 32.3 points on 25.0 FGAs and 12.7 3PAs per contest.
With Julius Randle ruled out tonight, Edwards is one of the few players on the Timberwolves that can single-handedly beat the Kings tonight. Expect the Kings to throw the superstar treatment at him and try and slow him down.
For Monk, he'll face the challenge of being at the top of the scouting report for opponents. While DeMar DeRozan is still on the team, the offense runs through Monk more times than not. LaVine joining the team will help take pressure off of him, but for tonight against the Timberwolves, life could be difficult for the electric guard.
Stat predictions:
Malik Monk: 18 PTS, 8 AST, 5 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK
Anthony Edwards: 32 PTS, 5 AST, 6 REB, 2 STL, 0 BLK
Related Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!