Kings to Host Media Watch Party for NBA Draft
With the first round of the NBA draft tomorrow, the rumors and trade ideas are flying around throughout the league. And the Kings are still reportedly interested in trading into the first round of the draft.
They don't currently have a pick in the first round, but on ESPN1320's James Ham stated on The Insiders that the Kings are welcoming the media to a watch party for the opening day of the draft.
"The Kings did decide yesterday that they're going to have a media watch party for the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft," Ham stated. "If they do trade into the first round, you don't want to be caught off guard."
From the outside looking in, it gives off the implication that the Kings have a move in the works. They've been connected to the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat, who own the ninth and 20th picks tomorrow.
This all could be for nothing and end up being 'just in case.' Ham went on to say that there are a few options on when the media could get to ask new GM Scott Perry some questions.
"What I've heard is they're going to have a media watch party. There is potential for Scott Perry to have a conversation with us if they trade into the first round. If they don't trade into the first round, then we'll get Scott at a later date."
With two big trades already completed, things are moving quickly in the early days of the offseason. In the past, we've had to wait for weeks for the Kings to make moves, and more often than not, the move was never made.
If this media draft watch party is any indication, we could be in for fireworks in Sacramento soon.