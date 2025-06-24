Kings and Blazers Swap Centers in Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea
The Portland Trailblazers sent another shockwave through the NBA last night, trading Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks to the Boston Celtics for Jrue Holiday.
While the Kings reportedly had interest in Holiday, it appears that the Blazers will keep the veteran guard instead of flipping him, but that doesn't mean Sacramento and Portland can't make a different follow up trade.
As the Blazers look to compete in the tough Western Conference, they are reportedly open to trading Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III. While they have Donovan Clingan entering his second year, trading their other two centers would leave them thin at the position.
In this hypothetical trade, Portland bolsters its frontcourt, and the Kings get a few players who they can still use to compete now, but also future assets to reshape their roster going forward.
Sacramento Kings Receive: Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle, #11 2025 Pick, 2029 1st Rd Pick (least favorable of BOS, MIL, POR)
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Domantas Sabonis, #42 2025 Pick
If Portland wants to take the leap next season, it could bring in Sabonis to help orchestrate the offense with Holiday and all of the young talent. Sabonis is a veteran, but is still 29-years-old and in his prime.
He averaged 19.1 points, a league-leading 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists on 59% shooting from the field and 41.7% from three. The Kings may have struggled as a team, but Sabonis had yet another All-NBA worthy performance.
One of the biggest issues in Sacramento around Sabonis was the defense, but in Portland, the Blazers have the pieces to put around him that he could thrive. With Clingan as a true rim protector and defenders scattered through the rest of the lineup, Sabonis would get fewer line drives and be in a better position on defense.
For the Kings, they would be giving up the best player in the deal, but getting back two players who could help them stay competitive next year. Ayton averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 blocks on 56.6% from the field. While he doesn't shoot the long-ball, the 26-year-old can score on every other level inside the arc.
He's also a type of big that the Kings haven't had in recent years. At 7-foot-0 with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, he's a tall, hyper-athletic big, compared to the more skilled Sabonis. The offense would drastically change with the departure of Sabonis, but Ayton could give the Kings a new vertical threat to pair with Malik Monk.
Matisse Thybulle is more of a question mark, as he played just 15 games last season, but he's the exact type of defender the Kings seem to be searching for. One of the league's best defenders when healthy, Thybulle could help the Kings build a defensive identity, even if it is off the bench.
In those 15 contests, he averaged 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and a ridiculous 2.2 steals in 20.8 minutes per game. He shot 47.7% from the field and 43.8% from three, continuing his strong shooting from recent seasons. Since he arrived in Portland, Thybulle has shot 36.8% from deep.
The picks could be adjusted as needed, but in this scenario, the Kings would also get the eleventh pick in this year's draft and a future pick that will presumably be in the back end of the first round.
Logistically, both Ayton and Thybulle are on expiring contracts, so they would open up a combined $47 million next offseason to shift directions if they so choose. Thybulle has a player option with a deadline of today (6/24/25) that he would have to opt into, but is expected to do so.
It's a risky move for the Kings, and they would still be searching for their point guard, but if Scott Perry wants to quickly reshape the roster, this would certainly be a step in that direction.