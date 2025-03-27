Kings-Trail Blazers Matchup of the Game: DeMar DeRozan vs Deni Avdija
The Sacramento Kings (35-37) look to get back on track in what is close to a must-win game against the Portland Trail Blazers (32-41).
While the Kings are in a tight-knit battle with the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks for the final play-in spots, the Trail Blazers are still within striking distance 3.5 games back from the Kings.
While the Kings may be the more talented team, the Blazers are a young team that plays hard almost every single night, a skillset that has helped them beat the Kings twice already this season.
There are a few great options for the matchup of the game tonight, the battle inside between Domantas Sabonis and Donovan Clingan or the battle on the perimeter between Zach LaVine and Shaedon Sharpe.
But for tonight we look at the matchup on the wings between 16-year veteran DeMar DeRozan and up-and-comer Deni Avdija.
Season Stats:
- DeMar DeRozan: 22.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK, 48.0 FG%, 34.3 3P%
- Deni Avdija: 15.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 36.5 3P%
A hot topic around Sacramento is around the Kings shot distribution, with fans, players, and coaches urging Zach LaVine to shoot more. And with Doug Christie continuing to ask for more three-point attempts, it's evident the same can be said about Keegan Murray and taking more threes.
But someone who hasn't been shy with shooting the ball is DeMar DeRozan, who is averaging 19.5 field goal attempts per game over the last six contests. That number is up from DeRozan's 16.8 average for the season.
It's not that DeRozan taking more shots is bad, but it's the way the Kings offense has looked over the recent stretch. That on top of DeRozan shooting 40.2% from the field and 28.6% from three over the six games leaves a lot to be desired from the Kings offense of late.
DeRozan is averaging 6.2 assists over that stretch though, so he's been distributing on top of taking shots, but I'll be watching how the six-time All-Star looks tonight in a the make or break game.
For the Blazers, Avdija continues to look better and better in his fifth season. Over the last eight he's averaged 24.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 51.3% from the field and 50.9% from three. And the 50.9% from beyond the arc has come on 7.1 attempts per game.
The Blazers have a one-two punch at the guard spots in Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, but Avdija is the exact type of player who has hurt the Kings in the past.
Stat Predictions:
DeMar DeRozan: 24 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK
Deni Avdija: 28 PTS, 12 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
