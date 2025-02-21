Kings vs Warriors Injury Report: Jonathan Kuminga Status Revealed
The Sacramento Kings had a quiet All-Star break, with no representatives in San Francisco for the underwhelming All-Star events. Now, coming out of the week-long vacation, the Kings will host the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.
The Kings and Warriors both sit at 28-27, tied for ninth place in the Western Conference. The Kings are already 2-0 against the Warriors this season, winning by an average of 18 points in their two meetings. But, the Warriors have added some fresh talent since their last matchup.
Golden State's addition of six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler gives them a more versatile look and is certainly something the Kings have to be prepared for in Thursday's meeting, especially alongside superstar point guard Steph Curry.
Each team has released their injury reports ahead of Friday's matchup.
Sacramento Kings:
None
Golden State Warriors:
Jonathan Kuminga - OUT (ankle)
Both teams are surprisingly healthy for Friday's matchup, with the only injured player being Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old forward has missed Golden State's last 21 games, as they patiently wait to get him back on the court to see what their full-strength lineup can do.
The Kings have been injury-free for a while now and should be well-rested after a long All-Star break. After adding Zach LaVine, Jonas Valanciunas, Jake LaRavia, and Markelle Fultz, the Kings should be focused on getting their new guys comfortable in their system, and Friday's huge game against the Warriors is a great opportunity for them to step up.
Recommended Articles
Follow Sacramento Kings on SI on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!