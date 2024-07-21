Lakers Get LaMelo Ball, Kings Send Huerter to Hornets in 3-Team Mock Trade
While Sacramento Kings GM Monte McNair suggested the franchise is done making trades this offseason, the right deal could bring them out of their hiatus.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes crafted a three-team mock trade centered around star point guard LaMelo Ball that would impact Sacramento's core. Hughes' hypothetical trade:
Los Angeles Lakers receive:
- LaMelo Ball
Charlotte Hornets receive:
- Kevin Huerter
- Jalen Hood-Schifino
- Gabe Vincent
- Dalton Knecht
- 2 pick swaps, 2 first-round picks, 3 second-round picks
Sacramento Kings receive:
- Rui Hachimura
In this deal, Sacramento gives up Kevin Huerter and a 2026 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Los Angeles Lakers' Rui Hachimura, swapping their sharpshooter for a 6-foot-8 versatile forward.
The Kings have a plethora of guards after re-signing Malik Monk, drafting Devin Carter, and picking up Jordan McLaughlin in free agency, so the idea of shipping away Kevin Huerter is not out of the ordinary.
Despite Huerter's poor performance last season, the 25-year-old shooting guard could be poised for a bounce-back year, after his 2023-24 campaign got cut short due to a shoulder injury.
Hachimura, 26, has had a very consistent career after getting selected ninth overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2019 NBA Draft. The Wizards sent Hachimura to the Lakers in 2023, where they believed he could be an effective two-way presence.
Hachimura started 39 of 68 games for L.A. last season, averaging 15.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with efficient 57.5/43.9/72.7 shooting splits as a starter.
If the Kings were to swap Huerter and a future second-round pick for a reliable backup wing like Hachimura, it would likely put them in a better position to contend than they are now. For a team that lacks size, adding Hachimura fits a positional need and would help with their struggling defense.
One glaring problem with this deal is the Kings would likely be hesitant to help facilitate a trade that gives their division rival Lakers a star point guard like LaMelo Ball.
Follow Inside The Kings on Facebook and Twitter.
Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Kings news videos and live-stream podcasts!