Latest Update on DeMar DeRozan's Trade Market
As the Sacramento continues their stand-off with the Golden State Warriors in the sign-and-trade talks for Jonathan Kuminga, everything else is quiet when it comes to trade rumors or speculation for the Kings.
That includes DeMar DeRozan trade rumors, who almost everyone, including myself, thought would be traded this offseason by Scott Perry and the Kings. But the future Hall-of-Famer seems set to return for a second season in California's capital as the season approaches.
DeRozan was always going to be a difficult player to move, not so much from a money perspective, as he's making $24.8 million next season and $25.7 million in 2026-27 (with only $10 million guaranteed).
Even with money shrinking in the NBA this offseason, that's still great value for one of the best scorers in league history.
But the bigger issue with finding a suitor for DeRozan could be that he has such a unique playstyle with his mid-range shooting and need for the ball in his hands. Not every team is looking for such a high-usage player, especially at this point of the offseason.
But that could change during the season. ClutchPoints Brett Siegel joined Allen Stiles on Sactown Sports 1140 and discussed the potential for DeRozan's trade value to increase during the year if a team faces injuries to one of their stars.
"I don't think he has much trade value right now this offseason," Siegel stated. "It's going to be more one of those situations where things come up during the season, and other teams can then explore the option of adding him, given that it's not a long-term deal like Malik Monk."
Looking once more at DeRozan's contract, he is set up almost perfectly to come in and help a team in need mid-year due to his non-guaranteed 2026-27 season. The team would still owe him $10 million if they choose to decline the last season on his deal, but it's as close to a one-year deal for a certified scorer that you could hit the trade market at the deadline.
Siegel also noted that DeRozan's name hasn't been included in the Kuminga sign-and-trade discussions. "He hasn't been involved in this chatter for Jonathan Kuminga. That's not a path that either side is going down right now."
His fit on the roster next to Jimmy Butler doesn't make sense with the Warriors roster as currently constructed, as neither player is known for their three-point shooting. But if Butler or another key member of the rotation goes down, as Siegel stated as an example, that could change the picture.
If Kuminga is still on the Warriors at the trade deadline, and if Kuminga is on a contract around $20 million, the trade for the two should work financially.
That's a lot of big what-ifs, but even if it's not the Warriors, it seems clear that the Kings' best chances of getting a higher return for DeRozan in a trade will likely come once the season starts from a team in need of a scoring punch.