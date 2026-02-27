Where DeMar DeRozan and the Kings Stand in Potential Buyout Talks

The Sacramento Kings have had an underwhelming 2025-26 season, to say the least, and fans are starting to feel for the aging veterans stuck on the NBA's worst team. As the trade deadline came and went, guys like DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook, who are nearing the end of their careers, have remained with the Kings.

Many people have wondered if either Westbrook or DeRozan could be potential buyout candidates, which would allow them to leave the Kings and join playoff teams. For their sake, this certainly seems ideal, but at the same time, it is unlikely.

DeRozan is likely staying put

Feb 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) looks up after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

While the talks surrounding a potential buyout for DeRozan make complete sense, as the 36-year-old star deserves a shot to compete in the playoffs. If DeRozan were able to join a team like the Los Angeles Lakers or another contender that feels one piece away, he would provide a big-time veteran scoring punch that would legitimately help in a deep playoff run.

However, NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reports that buyout talks between the Kings and DeRozan have not happened, and if the six-time All-Star is interested in finding a new home, he would have to approach the Sacramento front office.

"DeRozan shares the same reality as Middleton in the sense that if he wants a buyout, he will need to be the one to initiate such conversations," Siegel reported. "The Kings have shown no interest in buying out any of their veteran players this season, and they have valued DeRozan's leadership as the organization navigates yet another rebuilding or retooling stage.

"... Along with the Kings having no interest in seeing DeRozan leave right now, the 36-year-old has yet to approach them asking for such negotiations."

Congrats to @DeMar_DeRozan of the @SacramentoKings for moving up to 20th on the all-time SCORING list! pic.twitter.com/apg95qpFZ5 — NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2026

The deadline for a player to be bought out or waived, while being able to sign with another team, is March 1, so the clock is ticking for DeRozan and the Kings. Since there have reportedly been no talks about a buyout to this point, it certainly seems unlikely for anything to change in the next two days.

If DeRozan were bought out, though, the Lakers or Clippers seem like the top potential destinations.

"At the trade deadline, there were some whispers that DeRozan and his camp were exploring ways to get him to one of the two Los Angeles-based teams, sources said. While nothing ever really materialized on that front, it is worth noting that DeRozan is from Compton, California, and he has long wanted to finish his career in Los Angeles," Siegel wrote.

Despite the Kings having just a 14-47 record through 61 games, DeRozan has been more productive than the general media seems to believe. Not only has DeRozan not missed a game all season, but he is averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 31.9 minutes per game, while shooting 49.2% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

There is no doubt that DeRozan could make an impact on a playoff team, but it seems more likely that he will be sticking around Sacramento for the rest of the season.