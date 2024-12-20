LeBron James Makes NBA History in Lakers-Kings
The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers for two consecutive games on Thursday and Saturday. The Lakers and Kings have both been underwhelming so far this season, sitting in fourth and fifth place in the Pacific Division, respectively.
These two squads' struggling makes their consecutive matchups even more important, as both teams desperately need to find their rhythm and get back on track.
In Thursday's meeting, the Lakers jumped out to a nine-point lead at the end of the first quarter, led by a dominating performance from their starting five. Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have already dominated the Kings once this season in LA, but Sacramento is certainly looking to limit them and defend their home court.
During Thursday's meeting in Sacramento, Lakers superstar and argued NBA GOAT LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most regular season minutes played in league history.
James now holds the NBA record for most points and minutes played, two of the league's most prestigious marks. The 39-year-old forward is in his 22nd NBA season, sitting in fifth place for the most games played in NBA history. James' longevity and constant dominance are unheard of in this league.
James went into Thursday's matchup with an injury designation as he manages a foot issue, but was able to suit up and make NBA history. The Lakers are 14-12 on the season heading into the weekend series in Sacramento, while the Kings could use the two wins over LA to get back above .500 for the first time in over a month.
The Lakers superstar tends to lose games where he sets an NBA record or career milestone, so watch out for the Kings to pick up the win on Thursday.
