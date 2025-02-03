Inside The Kings

Malik Monk Reacts to Huge De'Aaron Fox Trade News

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk reacted to the De'Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs trade news.

Logan Struck

Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guards Malik Monk (0) and De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guards Malik Monk (0) and De'Aaron Fox (5) during the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Sacramento Kings have finally ripped the band-aid off, making the blockbuster trade that every fan saw coming. After a week of discussion, the Kings have traded star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

The Kings drafted Fox fifth overall in 2017, and throughout his eight-year career, Fox became one of the top players in franchise history.

Fox teamed up with his college teammate, Malik Monk, when the Kings signed him in the 2022 offseason, creating one of the most electric guard duos ever. As best friends and fantastic teammates, it is heartbreaking for the duo to be separated again.

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) completes a dunk as guard Malik Monk (0)
Nov 24, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) completes a dunk as guard Malik Monk (0) and Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Kyle Anderson (1) look on during the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

In the 2024 offseason, Monk opted to re-sign with the Kings to a four-year, $78 million contract, despite being expected to field $100 million offers if he entered unrestricted free agency. A big reason why Monk took less money to stay in Sacramento was his personal friend and collegiate teammate, De'Aaron Fox.

Following the Fox to San Antonio trade news, Monk took to Instagram to post a picture of the two guards together.

Monk has been a huge piece for the Kings, averaging 19.4 points and 6.9 assists through 27 starts this season. With Fox leaving and Sacramento bringing in Zach LaVine, it will be interesting to see how it changes the dynamic of the Kings' identity and offense, especially with Monk likely being moved to a full-time point guard.

Since Fox played such a huge role in bringing Monk back to Sacramento, many will start to question Monk's future as a King as well.

