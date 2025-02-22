Malik Monk's Blunt Statement After Blowout Loss vs Warriors
After a week-long rest during the All-Star break, many fans expected the Sacramento Kings to come into Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors prepared. Instead, the Kings fell flat, suffering a crushing 132-108 loss in front of their home crowd.
The Kings were led by DeMar DeRozan with 34 points on 10-14 shooting from the field and 10-10 from the charity stripe, while former first-overall pick Markelle Fultz shined in his debut with 8 points in just 10 minutes off the bench.
Outside of a couple of bright spots, the Kings looked all out of sorts, allowing the Warriors to come into Sacramento and dominate them.
Kings guard Malik Monk had 13 points on 6-11 shooting in Friday's loss, sharing some harsh words after the game. Monk was brutally honest about getting blown out at home by their division rival.
"We can't get punked like that at home," Monk said. "That can't happen again."
The Kings are now 2-1 in their season series against the Warriors, but the two wins do not make up for such a crushing loss on Friday. Coming out of the All-Star break, everyone wants to start their late-season push on a high note, but the Kings were severely underwhelming in nearly every aspect of the game.
The Kings stay home to take on the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, giving them an ample opportunity to pick up the commanding home win they are looking for after Friday's beatdown.
