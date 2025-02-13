Markelle Fultz Reacts to Signing With Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings made headlines once again on Wednesday night by signing former first-overall pick Markelle Fultz before the NBA All-Star break (per Shams Charania | ESPN). Fultz was not signed in the offseason, making Sacramento his first home since playing for five years with the Orlando Magic.
Fultz was originally drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017 after putting up 23.2 points per game in his lone season with the University of Washington. At the pro level, Fultz has averaged 11.1 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game through seven seasons.
After signing with the Kings, Fultz took to social media to react. Fultz posted on X, formerly Twitter, saying "Gods Plan".
After missing out on the first half of the season, Fultz will be a pair of fresh legs in the Sacramento backcourt. Last season, Fultz averaged 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 21.2 minutes per game on 43 appearances.
At only 26 years old, Fultz could be a young replacement as a ball handler for the Kings after losing star point guard De'Aaron Fox in a trade with the San Antonio Spurs. Fultz could be diming up star teammates DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, and Malik Monk to close out the 2024-25 season.
Since entering the league, Fultz's career has been riddled with injuries. Kings general manager Monte McNair is deciding to take a chance on Fultz even though he hasn't seen NBA action since last May.
Fultz will either make his Kings debut on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans or after the All-Star break against the Golden State Warriors.
