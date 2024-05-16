Mike Brown's Expected Contract Extension Details Revealed
After 16 consecutive seasons of missing the NBA playoffs, the Sacramento Kings made significant changes, ending the drought in 2023. At the height of their new-look franchise was head coach Mike Brown, who led Sacramento to 48 wins and the third seed in the Western Conference on his way to winning NBA Coach of the Year.
Despite having a two-win decrease this season and missing out on the playoffs, in just two seasons in Sacramento, Mike Brown has cemented himself as one of the best coaches the franchise has seen. Brown has led the Kings to 94 wins over the last two seasons and despite his lack of postseason success thus far, the 54-year-old head coach should be leading Sacramento for years to come.
With one year left on his deal, a contract extension has been a topic of discussion for some time. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported what a Brown extension will likely look like.
Fischer writes, "With Brown’s Coach of the Year credentials and the new benchmarks for coaching salaries after Monty Williams landed $70-plus million from Detroit and Budenholzer’s recent $10 million average annual salary, Brown’s talks are expected to center around a similar eight-figure threshold as well, league sources told Yahoo Sports."
With two division rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, finding new head coaches this offseason, the Kings are in a great position being able to nail down their franchise leader long-term. While Brown still needs to see some postseason success to get the entire fanbase on his side, he has helped flip the script of this struggling franchise and is trending in the right direction going forward.
