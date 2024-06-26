NBA 2024 Mock Draft: Draft Day Lottery Projections
The 2024 NBA Draft is finally here! The teams already have a good idea of who they are going to pick, and at least one of these teams will end up adding a future superstar to their roster. While this draft has been called weak due to a lack of bonafide superstars at the top, there is an abundance of talent, particularly in the lottery.
With that said, let’s jump right into our lottery predictions for tonight's draft:
1. Atlanta Hawks
Alexandre Sarr, PF/C, Perth, 19
While there is no clear best prospect in this year’s draft, the Hawks will take the safest pick and go with the 7-foot-1 phenom out of France with tremendous potential.
2. Washington Wizards
Zaccharie Risacher, SF, JL Bourg, 19
The Wizards may have the easiest decision in the draft, as they will almost certainly take whoever is left between Sarr and Risacher after the Hawks pick.
3. Houston Rockets
Reed Sheppard, PG/SG, Kentucky, Freshman
Houston will be thrilled to select Sheppard and will see him as their point guard of the future. And, we all know point guards from Kentucky tend to become excellent NBA players.
4. San Antonio Spurs
Stephon Castle, PG/SG, UConn, Freshman
Drafting Castle would give the Spurs yet another high-upside player to complement Victor Wembanyama, and they could be patient with his development given the team’s timeline.
5. Detroit Pistons
Matas Buzelis, SF, G League Ignite, 19
The team with the worst record in the NBA last season and currently without a head coach will do well to not overthink and take the best prospect available.
6. Charlotte Hornets
Donovan Clingan, C, UConn, Sophomore
The Hornets finished last season 29th in defensive rating and drafting a 7-foot-3 shot blocking big would help balance a roster that already features young stars LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.
7. Portland Trail Blazers
Ron Holland, SF/PF, G League Ignite, 18
After an underwhelming season in the G League, Ron Holland still has tremendous upside and would fit well with Portland’s young core.
8. San Antonio Spurs
Nikola Topic, PG, Red Star, 18
The Spurs are not yet in win-now mode so they won’t mind that Topić will likely miss most or all of next season with an ACL injury.
9. Memphis Grizzlies
Tidjane Salaun, SF, Cholet Basket, 18
After a disappointing season, the Grizzlies could take a big swing on the 18-year-old wing with huge potential.
10. Utah Jazz
Rob Dillingham, PG, Kentucky, Freshman
The Jazz will look to strengthen their backcourt with one of the best point guard prospects in the draft, and Dillingham has the tools to be very good right away.
11. Chicago Bulls
Cody Williams, SF, Colorado, Freshman
The younger brother of the Thunder’s Jalen Williams, Cody is still raw but has high-end 3&D wing potential.
12. Oklahoma City Thunder
Devin Carter, PG/SG, Providence, Junior
The 22-year-old is an incredible athlete and excellent defender and would be a great addition to the Thunder’s young core. He could find minutes right away as a backup guard.
13. Sacramento Kings
Dalton Knecht, SF, Tennessee, Senior
Knecht may fall to the Kings, due to his age and perceived low ceiling. Knecht is one of the most NBA-ready prospects in the draft and would see minutes right away on a Kings team lacking wing depth.
14. Portland Trail Blazers
Jared McCain, PG/SG, Duke, Freshman
Despite already having a young point guard in last season’s number 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson, the Blazers may see McCain as too good to pass on.
