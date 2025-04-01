NBA Admits Multiple Mistakes in Kings-Pacers Game
The Sacramento Kings were unable to hold on against the Indiana Pacers in a crushing 111-109 loss on Monday night. Sacramento is quickly falling out of playoff contention in the Western Conference after losing six of their last seven games.
The Kings were carried by a 31-point performance from star forward DeMar DeRozan and a 25-point, 16-rebound performance from center Domantas Sabonis. Despite strong showings, the Pacers made more shots when it mattered and came out of California's capital with a momentous win.
The NBA released the Last Two Minute Report for Monday's game and admitted two separate officiating mistakes, with one call going against each team.
The first error came with about 1:30 left on the clock while the Kings were up 98-97. With Sacramento in possession, guard Malik Monk attempted a step-back jump shot that missed off the back iron. Sabonis and Pacers forward Pascal Siakam were fighting for the rebound, but Siakam illegally grabbed Sabonis' jersey.
"Siakam (IND) grabs and pulls Sabonis's (SAC) jersey during the rebound," the NBA commented.
The refs missed the loose ball foul, which led to the Pacers going down the court and taking the lead thanks to a Tyrese Haliburton three-point shot 15 seconds later.
About a minute later, the Kings found themselves down 103-98 after Siakam drilled another clutch three. The next missed call came while the Kings were attempting to inbound the ball with 34 seconds remaining, and they desperately needed a bucket.
Sacramento ran an inbound play that included a Sabonis screen on Andrew Nembhard at the top of the key to give Zach LaVine room to work with. The league says that Sabonis should have been called for an illegal screen as he nudged Nembhard out of LaVine's path.
"Sabonis (SAC) steps to his right and into Nembhard (IND), delivering contact that displaces Nembhard as he attempts to defend around the screen," the NBA commented.
Even with the illegal screen, LaVine still missed his shot at the rim. The reality is, the Kings had multiple opportunities to seal a win and simply failed to do so.
Now sitting at 36-39, the Kings will need to fight to earn postseason basketball. Their next test will come against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.