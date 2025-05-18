NBA Analyst Bashes Sacramento Kings 'Hopeless' Future
The Sacramento Kings are coming off another underwhelming season, finishing 40-42 and missing the playoffs for the 18th time in the last 19 years.
When the Kings finally broke their playoff drought in the 2022-23 season, many felt like the franchise was heading in the right direction, and while they are certainly in a better spot than they were before their historic campaign, there is still a lack of sense.
Much hope around the franchise has been lost over the past two years, but with brand new front office personnel and a new coaching staff, is the future bright for Sacramento?
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes still has minimal hope for the Kings, ranking them 14th out of 14 lottery teams in terms of their futures.
"The Sacramento Kings own all their own first-round picks now that their 2025 selection has conveyed to the Hawks, and they also have unprotected selections coming from the San Antonio Spurs (2027) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2031)," Hughes wrote. "And yet, their situation seems hopeless."
The Kings have a good collection of draft picks, but even that does not solve their problems. This past season, the Kings showed they might be in a worse position than many initially thought.
"De'Aaron Fox extricated himself from Sacramento last year, and Domantas Sabonis reportedly plans to seek clarity on his own future this summer. Those two were among the most prominent figures in the Kings' only playoff trip since 2006. Another, head coach Mike Brown, was fired this past season," Hughes wrote.
"Keegan Murray is a solid player, but he's stuck in a fifth-option role because Sacramento continues to onboard score-only vets who don't drive team success like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
"As long as owner Vivek Ranadivé presides over a chaotic operation defined by shortsighted decisions, poor talent evaluation and a revolving-door approach to hiring coaches and executives, the Kings aren't going to build anything sustainable," Hughes finished.
The Kings continue to put themselves in a tough position, but with a new-look front office, things could lean in the right direction moving forward.
Sacramento is expected to make some more significant changes this offseason by upgrading the roster, but until they make those changes, they will continue to be noted as the team with a "hopeless" future.