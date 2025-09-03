NBA Champion Jalen Williams Makes Sacramento Kings Admission
Sacramento Kings fans have a reputation around the league as one of the NBA’s most passionate and energetic crowds. Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams is the latest rival player to give Kings fans their flowers.
Speaking on the “Out The Mud” podcast hosted by former players Zach Randolph and Tony Allen, Williams recalled the intensity of playing in Sacramento during the 2022-2023 season amid the origin of the “Light The Beam” phenomenon.
“Obviously, I think us by a landslide, but Sac. The Sac crowd. Sac has a great crowd,” Williams said. “There’s is loud. The year we played them with the ‘Light the Beam’ stuff, when that first took off. They was wilding. Sac’s got a good one.”
Light the Beam
Immediately upon its inception, “Light the Beam” became one of the most recognizable fan traditions in sports. After every Kings win, a massive purple laser is fired into the night sky above Golden 1 Center, signaling to the city (and the rest of the league) that Sacramento is celebrating. What started as a simple gimmick evolved into a unifying rallying cry that energized the Kings’ long-suffering fan base during their return to the postseason after a 16-year drought.
Williams’ comments underscore what many players and coaches have said for decades: Sacramento boasts one of the loudest, most dedicated fan bases in the NBA. Opposing teams often describe the atmosphere at Golden 1 Center as hostile in the best way possible. It is a true home-court advantage for the Kings.
This is a reputation years in the making. The Kings’ crowds have long been remembered for their volume, dating back to the raucous days of Arco Arena in the early 2000s. The “Arco Thunder” was once considered the loudest environment in the league. Golden 1 Center, which opened in 2016, has carried on that legacy, blending modern amenities with a fan base that never lost its edge despite years of losing seasons.
When Sacramento finally returned to the playoffs in 2023, the basketball world was reminded just how much energy the Kings’ supporters bring. National broadcasts frequently highlighted the volume inside the arena, and visiting players noted that communication on the floor was often difficult because of the noise.
For Williams, a rising star in Oklahoma City and current NBA champion, to single out Sacramento speaks volumes. The Thunder also enjoy a strong home-court atmosphere, particularly with the “Loud City” reputation at Paycom Center. By mentioning the Kings in the same breath, Williams put Sacramento in elite company.
What makes the Kings’ crowd unique today is how the “Light the Beam” ritual ties directly into the fans’ identity. It isn’t just about wins and losses; it is a shared celebration that unites the city. The purple beam is visible for miles, but the energy inside the arena is what opponents remember most.
As Sacramento continues its push to remain a Western Conference contender, the home crowd will endure as one of the Kings’ biggest assets. If the respect of opposing players like Jalen Williams is any indication, the legend of Sacramento’s noise is alive and well.