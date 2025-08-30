NBA Expert Blasts Kings 'Catastrophe' After 2025 Offseason
The Sacramento Kings have made headlines throughout the 2025 NBA offseason. Of course, they added veteran point guard Dennis Schroder, but they have also been in constant rumors, connected to free agents like Russell Westbrook, Jonathan Kuminga, and Ben Simmons.
As it is hard to predict if the Kings will actually make a move for any of those players at this point, fans should expect the team to go into the 2025-26 season with its current roster. With an expected starting lineup of Schroder, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, and Domantas Sabonis, the Kings have the talent to at least make a playoff push in the Western Conference, but fans are keeping their expectations low.
Are the Kings reaching a breaking point?
With new general manager Scott Perry at the helm of the Kings' front office, it is clear that nobody on the roster is safe. The Kings seemingly gauged the trade market for every player on the roster, especially their star trio of Sabonis, LaVine, and DeRozan, as they look for a fresh start.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes recently revealed his "hot take" for the Kings from the offseason, saying that the team is "nearing catastrophe." While this would not be a hot take for many, it is still a harsh prediction to make for the Kings, but still not far from the truth.
"It was fun while it lasted, but the days of the Sacramento Kings resembling a functional organization are over," Hughes wrote. "De'Aaron Fox's exit was an in-season move, but it followed head coach Mike Brown's firing and preceded an offseason of troublingly familiar mismanagement."
The Kings had a disastrous 2024-25 season that was headlined by parting ways with De'Aaron Fox and Mike Brown, two franchise cornerstones that gave hope to the team. At this point, the Kings would be better off if they were able to ship away Sabonis, LaVine, and DeRozan, but the trade market for the three stars is non-existent, so the franchise will likely have to wait for contracts to expire.
"The Kings are bleeding talent, run by a retread top executive in Scott Perry and a Domantas Sabonis trade request away from total disaster," Hughes continued. "All of this feels terrifyingly familiar for a fan base that has endured two decades of chaotic management. Kings fans know what's coming because they've been through it before."
While it is hard to predict what the future holds for the Kings, it is easy to tell that they are not trending in the right direction. Still, young pieces like Keon Ellis, Keegan Murray, Nique Clifford, and Maxime Raynaud seem like good building blocks as they look toward the future.