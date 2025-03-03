NBA Fans React to Domantas Sabonis Injury News Before Kings-Mavericks
The Sacramento Kings took home a massive win against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, defeating them by a score of 113-103. The Kings pulled away with the victory despite star center Domantas Sabonis leaving the court in the early minutes due to a left hamstring issue.
Sabonis, 28, has rarely missed time since landing in California's capital in 2022. Through 56 games this season, Sabonis has averaged 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists while averaging 35.2 minutes.
After exiting preemptively against the Rockets, Sabonis was ruled out by the Kings ahead of their Monday matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. NBA fans took to social media to express their opinions on the Kings' big man sitting out for just the fourth time this season.
Since the Kings will be without Sabonis, backup center and fellow Lithuanian Jonas Valanciunas is expected to take the reins ahead of Monday's matchup. Valanciunas was dealt to the Kings right before the NBA trade deadline, and the move seems to pay off every day for Sacramento.
The Mavericks will be without Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, and Dereck Liveley II against the Kings. The paint battle won't be what fans expected, but could be a decisive factor for the winning team.
The Kings will tip off against the Mavericks at 5:30 p.m. PT on Monday in a Western Conference battle.
