NBA Fans React to Kings Parting Ways With GM Monte McNair
The Sacramento Kings suffered a crushing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, effectively ending their 2024-25 season, but it could be for the best.
The Kings have had one of the most hectic NBA seasons in recent memory. They fired head coach Mike Brown after just 31 games, traded star point guard De'Aaron Fox at the trade deadline, and now, just an hour after their season ended, have parted ways with the man who made those drastic decisions.
The Kings have reportedly parted ways with general manager Monte McNair.
McNair spent five years with the Kings, leading them to a 195-205 record, but certainly made some costly decisions over his tenure that lost the fan base's trust. The Kings have been in a very awkward spot of not being close to competing but not being a bottom-feeder. Parting ways with McNair shows the franchise is heading in at least one of those directions.
Many fans have stormed to social media to react to the news of McNair being out of Sacramento.
"This guy fixed the franchise, and they’re throwing him out to the curb. What are they doing?" one fan questioned.
"We might get Vlade. I love seeing him at games enjoying himself but I hate the fact he's around the owner. Just get a competent gm and get out of his way, please. Like, all the way out of if his way," another fan said.
"Good thing we kept him around long enough to put ourselves in a worse situation first," a fan replied.
"won't change a thing Vivek is one of the worst owners in the league," another fan claimed.
Everyone knew that the Kings had a busy offseason ahead of them, and while the McNair news should not shock anyone, it happened much faster than many would have thought. The Kings still have plenty of big decisions to make, but parting ways with McNair was the obvious first step.