NBA Insider Reveals Kings' Plans for Zach LaVine
After Sacramento’s selection of Nique Clifford last night, the team’s plans to reshape the roster are starting to become clearer. The Athletic’s Sam Amick shed some light on what insiders are hearing regarding the Kings’ current state.
The main focus of Amick’s report was surveying Sacramento’s point guard options, which is by far their most pressing need as we head into the offseason. Beyond the point guard market, Amick reported that just about every player on the roster is available for the right price. This includes recently acquired Zach LaVine, who came to the Kings in the franchise-altering trade that sent De’Aaron Fox to San Antonio.
Per Amick, “team and league sources say there are no plans for the Kings to prioritize a new deal for LaVine.”
On the surface, this makes sense for both sides, particularly for LaVine. While he is extension eligible beginning July 6, LaVine does not have his full extension rights until August 3. This makes a notable difference in his earning potential on an extension. LaVine may only extend at a first-year value that is 120% of his last season’s salary until six months after he was traded. After six months, he is eligible for the standard veteran maximum extension starting at 35% of the salary cap.
The extension date and whether LaVine declines or exercises his player option (which he must do before extending) can skew his earning potential by nearly $30M, as outlined below:
Fear not, Kings fans - there is next to no chance LaVine touches the above figures. However, with those numbers in mind, LaVine has plenty of reason to wait for a month, then come to the table and begin negotiations so they can work off the columns on the right. At worst, he will have higher dollar values and percentages of the salary cap to work from in negotiations.
The Kings, on the other hand, seem to lack the urgency to extend LaVine for other reasons. Amick notes that “if [the Kings] are going to pay that sort of freight, it’s quite clear, it will be for a younger player who can be a long-term part of their picture.”
This is a damning quote. First, a literal reading of that quote shows that the Kings do not see LaVine as a long-term part of their future. This is not exactly a glowing postmortem on the return the previous regime received in return for their franchise cornerstone just 4 months ago.
We have previously written on LaVine’s extension and how optics can play a large role in extensions following trades. Dejounte Murray’s extension after being traded to Atlanta has numerous parallels to the situation with LaVine. Murray went to Atlanta in a deal that saw the Hawks part with three first-round picks - a hefty price to pay for a borderline All-Star guard, not unlike Sacramento parting with their homegrown star in exchange for LaVine.
Importantly, Murray is a Klutch Sports client - the same agency that represents LaVine. They are clearly familiar with these circumstances and, in all likelihood, will raise the point of optics surrounding failing to lock up the main return of a franchise-altering trade.
There may well be other reasons for Sacramento’s lack of urgency as well. The draft is obviously in full swing, and the Kings have another selection tonight. They have a very important decision to make on their team option for Keon Ellis, which must get done by June 29.
If they have not already, they will then shift to negotiating with unrestricted free agents Jake LaRavia and Trey Lyles to try and bring back some size and versatility. Shortly thereafter, they will be able to negotiate with free agents from other teams, meaning they can pursue Dennis Schroder, Tyus Jones, and others. And, possibly most importantly, they will be negotiating Keegan Murray’s rookie extension in early July.
If nothing else, Amick’s report makes it clear that the new front office has a vision for how they want to reshape this roster. They would clearly like to get younger, and extending a 30-year-old player into his mid-30s does not fit that bill. Scott Perry and co clearly have a busy next few days and weeks, and things can certainly change in the coming days, but this report casts at least a little doubt on LaVine’s long-term future in Sacramento.