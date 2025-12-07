Zach LaVine Leads Kings to Shocking Blowout Win Over Heat

For the first time all season, the Sacramento Kings controlled a game from beginning to end. In what might be the biggest upset in the league this season, Sacramento throttled the Miami Heat, winning 127-111. The Kings stop a four-game losing streak and move to 6-17 on the season.

Both teams entered the game shorthanded. Sacramento is still missing Domantas Sabonis as he recovers from a partially torn meniscus, and Dennis Schroder was out with a hip contusion. Miami was missing All-Star Tyler Herro and former King, Davion Mitchell. Despite this, there are a couple of key takeaways from this big road win.

Get Right Game?

Sacramento looked completely different tonight - in all the right ways. The Kings generally play slowly. Tonight, they ran all over the Heat. Miami, on the other hand, leads the league in pace. They looked like they were moving in quicksand compared to Sacramento.

Zach LaVine led the charge tonight, finishing with 42 points on 12-24 from the field (8-13 3PT). Skeptics can question many aspects of LaVine’s game, but his shooting is not one of them.

Zach LaVine has the 5th most games in NBA history with 40+ PTS & 8+ 3PM.



Trailing only Steph, Dame, Harden, & Klay. pic.twitter.com/Aqf52VoWRS — Real Sports (@realapp) December 7, 2025

While he has been known as an exciting high flyer, LaVine’s shooting has been his best skill throughout his career. Off the dribble, off of spot-ups, didn’t matter. LaVine was hot tonight, and he is one of the toughest in the league to stop once he gets going, as he did tonight.

This was a far cry from LaVine’s 19-minute, two-point outing last game. The former centerpiece of the franchise-altering De’Aaron Fox trade has a player option for next season. Considering how (i) extension talks have gone nowhere, and (ii) how rough free agency has been for off guards lately, LaVine has millions of reasons to continue trying to get hot like he did tonight.

Aside from LaVine, the starting lineup was incredibly balanced tonight. Every other starter went 5-11 or 6-11 from the field, and each was able to meaningfully contribute beyond putting the ball in the basket.

Youth on Full Display

LaVine was not the only King who showed out tonight. After several productive outings, rookie Maxime Raynaud made his first career start tonight. The French big man finished with a double-double, adding 12 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks.

Nov 30, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) claps towards guard Nique Clifford (5) at the end of the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

As should be expected, Raynaud had rookie moments. Importantly, though, he did not necessarily look out of place against Miami’s frontcourt featuring Olympian and All-Star Bam Adebayo and uber-talented young big man Kel’El Ware.

First-round pick Nique Clifford looked the most comfortable he has been all season tonight, as well. The rookie wing from Colorado State added 15 points on 7-8 shooting tonight. His game looks like that of a veteran, which will ideally serve as a steadying connective piece as the Kings enter their post-Beam Team era.

Scott Perry has to be pleased with these showings from his first two draft picks as General Manager. The draft is how executives can truly make their mark on a franchise - for better or worse. So far, Perry’s two selections have been productive when given minutes. By all accounts, Clifford and Raynaud are great kids with no egos and are ready to learn and get better every day. Let’s hope they keep getting minutes to grow and develop.

Sacramento has won consecutive games just one time this season. The Kings will look to change that and build on this emphatic win on Monday when they take on the Indiana Pacers.

