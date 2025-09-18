NBA Insider Scrutinizes Sacramento Kings Offseason Move
The Sacramento Kings haven't had any major moves this offseason, but instead have a handful of smaller moves as Scott Perry has slowly started to reshape the roster. While they've been involved in the Jonathan Kuminga saga with the Golden State Warriors all offseason, the two moves that stand out, outside of the draft, are the sign-and-trade for Dennis Schröder and the exchange of Jonas Valančiūnas for Dario Šarić.
Both of the trades have been pretty heavily criticized this offseason, and that trend continued today as The Athletic's John Hollinger wrote about moves that deserve more scrutiny from this offseason in his latest.
Hollinger focused on the Kings trading away Valančiūnas in what ultimately came down to a salary dump, netting them an aging veteran in Šarić for one of the best backup bigs in the league.
"In February, the Sacramento Kings traded two second-round picks and a minimum-contract player, Sidy Cissoko, to the Wizards in exchange for Jonas Valančiūnas.In July, with no notable change in Valančiūnas’ ability, the Kings traded him to the Denver Nuggets for the remains of Dario Šarić. Thus, in the course of two transaction cycles, the Kings turned two future second-round draft picks into the unwanted $5.4 million contract of a washed-up player. Congratulations, Kangz. You’ve outdone yourselves."
It's hard to argue with Hollinger, as the talent level between Valančiūnas and Šarić is vast. Valančiūnas filled in well not only behind Domantas Sabonis last season, but was able to step into the starting center spot when Sabonis went down with an injury late in the season.
Now heading into this upcoming season, one of the Kings biggest question marks is at the backup center position. Šarić is the most proven option, but his best days seem like they are behind him.
The Kings also have young big Isaac Jones, rookie Maxime Raynaud, and veteran Drew Eubanks as options. Between those four, none stand out as guaranteed contributors.
The saving grace in trading away Valančiūnas though, is that there is now a clear avenue for Jones and Raynaud to get into the rotation. Sacramento isn't projected to do much in the daunting Western Conference, so giving time to their young bigs seems like one of the best things that can happen this offseason as they build towards the future.
Hollinger went on to criticize the Kings in how they are stuck in limbo with the roster as is, and point out how quickly they reverted to their old ways after a brief moment of success under Mike Brown.
"However, more than anything, the process from February to July highlights how the Kings muddle along, moving in fits and starts from one plan to another and from one front office to another, burning assets along the way. The relative normalcy of the Mike Brown era was all too brief."
Sacramento is entering the upcoming season in the dreaded middle zone of the standings. They are good enough to win games and compete on a night to night basis, but likely not good enough to compete for a true playoff spot or make a run in the postseason.
And for many, this move only accentuates that feeling as the Kings downgraded from one of the best backup centers in the league to a big question mark of who is going to back up Sabonis.