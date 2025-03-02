NBA Mock Draft: Kings Take International Big Man

🇷🇸 Bogoljub Markovic has been one of the best European prospects this season for Mega. The 6'11 forward finished last game with a 13pt-15reb double-double, with 4asts, 1stl and 1blk. Comfortable with the ball in his hands, using his size to find ways to create pic.twitter.com/mYLFUjCj3o