NBA Mock Draft: Kings Take International Big Man
The Sacramento Kings are projected to own just one pick in the 2025 NBA draft after trading their first-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks three years ago in exchange for Kevin Huerter. The first-round pick is protected from picks 1-12, meaning the Kings could retain it if they fall toward the bottom of the NBA rankings.
The Kings also own the Charlotte Hornets' first-round pick in 2025 but will likely lose it since it is protected between picks 1-14. The Hornets are 14-45 this season and sit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference. This means the only pick the Kings have to work within 2025 is a second-rounder from the Chicago Bulls that was received in the deal for guard Zach LaVine.
After choosing guard Devin Carter in the first round of 2024's draft, the Kings will likely switch focus to the frontcourt. Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman sees the Kings selecting Serbian big man Bogoljub Markovic, a player that Wasserman compared to Aleksej Pokusevski.
"Every few weeks 19-year-old Bogoljub Markovic puts together a 20-point game for Mega," wrote Wasserman. "Last Wednesday's came against former first-round pick Aleksej Pokusevski Partizan and KK Partizan. Teams may be scared off by his extremely thin frame and lack of interior defense, but his production, shooting range, post-game, and open-floor ball-handling look enticing for a 6'11" prospect."
At just 195 pounds, Markovic falls way short of the average height of a 6-foot-11 NBA big man. The 19-year-old prospect is averaging 13 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists through 20 games played this season.
Sports Illustrated's NBA draft digest staff analyzed Markovic as "not overtly athletic" but he plays with "good energy" and is "mobile" on the court.
"The versatility at his size is what makes Markovic special," wrote the NBA draft digest staff at SI. "He does a little bit of everything, boasting good coordination and fluidity. He is becoming a three-level scorer and getting better at putting the ball on the deck, but still really needs to continue working on that to be effective at the next level."
Markovic's shooting ability could be of good use in Sacramento's offense. The lengthy forward/center is connecting on 37.5% of his tries from downtown this season in the ABA. Markovic could fit as a bench player behind Domantas Sabonis and serve valuable minutes in the Kings' rotation in the near future.
The 2025 NBA draft sits over three months away as it's set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 25th. The Kings have just over 100 days to finalize what prospects to take with their second-round pick.
