NBA Trade Idea Sends DeMar DeRozan to Grizzlies
We’re on the cusp of crowning a brand new NBA champion with the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder getting set for Game 7, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the NBA grinds to a halt.
In fact, teams are likely looking at this Pacers team and thinking, “if they’re able to take OKC to game 7, maybe we’re not that far off ourselves.” I won’t comment on the truth of that feeling, but there are definitely teams sitting at home thinking about how to get themselves into the mix this offseason.
One team that will be really interesting to watch is the Memphis Grizzlies. In a huge move, the Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for a slew of first-round picks, Cole Anthony, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Anthony and KCP are solid players, but they’re not going to replace Bane’s level of production, so Memphis is in an interesting spot.
Even though the Grizzlies are in good shape for the future with those acquired picks, they still have two young stars in Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., who expect to compete for a title. It’s very possible that there’s another move waiting in the wings to get the Grizzlies back in the conversation with the other top teams in the West.
This is by no means intel that there have been discussions between the Sacramento Kings and Memphis, but it’s an interesting exercise nonetheless. Memphis is one of the only teams that may have the assets to trade for DeRozan without including a first-round pick (although Sacramento should definitely push for one).
Santi Aldama, Brandon Clarke, Scottie Pippen Jr., Vince Williams, and GG Jackson are all players who would be solid fits for Sacramento. Could some combination of these five convince the Kings to move DeRozan without getting a pick back? Here is what a potential DeRozan-to-Memphis deal could look like.
Memphis Grizzlies receive: DeMar DeRozan
Sacramento Kings receive: Brandon Clarke, Scotty Pippen Jr., Santi Aldama
This trade would be one of the rare moves where Sac is able to stay in a solid position financially while adding some very useful pieces. Brandon Clarke would fit into Sac’s mid-level exception or the trade exception created when Kevin Huerter was sent to Chicago last year.
Santi Aldama is a free agent and would need to be signed and then traded, but that shouldn’t be a problem for either team, and Scottie Pippen Jr. is on a very cheap deal. This would make a ton of sense for Sacramento as they add size they desperately need and get a holdover at point guard until they can address the issue long term.
This is a little more far-fetched for Memphis, but it still makes them a more competitive team in my mind. Clarke would be hard for them to let go, but it’s clear that JJJ and Zach Edey are their frontcourt of the present and future. Cole Anthony can easily spell Ja Morant at the point and make up for some of what they will miss from Pippen Jr., while a sign-and-trade with Aldama helps them get value from a player who may have left anyway.
A starting lineup of Morant, KCP, DeRozan, JJJ, and Edey would be really intriguing, as you give a ton of defensive cover for the guys in the lineup that aren’t considered lockdown defenders. KCP is a great shooter, and JJJ knocked down 38% of his triples last season, which should give the team enough spacing to allow DeRozan and Morant to work at the rim and in the midrange. The other aspect of this move is money, and along with adding flexibility to extend JJJ, the Grizzlies get themselves further away from a tax bill.
It remains to be seen if Memphis is even considering something like this or if they’ll just wait things out, but the idea of bringing in a scorer like DeRozan without using any picks should be pretty enticing. Sacramento is reportedly looking to acquire a first-round pick, and DeRozan was the most likely chip to use; however, if that trade doesn’t materialize, they shouldn’t hesitate to consider other ways to move the 35-year-old.