New Report on Heat Interest in Kings, Warriors Stars After Kevin Durant Trade
After weeks of the intense Kevin Durant saga, the Phoenix Suns have finally found the 15-time NBA All-Star a new home. On Sunday, the Houston Rockets reportedly sent Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the tenth-overall pick, and five second-round picks to the Suns in exchange for Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
The Rockets were one of a handful of potential suitors for Durant, as teams like the San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors were commonly mentioned as top destinations. Charania reports that the Suns engaged in "deep conversations" with both the Rockets and Heat over the last 24 hours before striking a deal.
Since the Heat struck out on Durant, they are expected to look in a different direction to fill a similar void. The Heat have been linked to Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan recently; however, a new report from Miami Herald's Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang suggests they are not targeting him and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, even after Sunday's blockbuster.
"Two players who have been linked to Miami in published reports – Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (who is said to be available) and Golden State impending restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga - had not been the focus of Heat discussions as of Sunday afternoon, two sources said," Jackson reported.
The expectation for Miami was certainly to target a player like DeRozan if they missed out on Durant, especially since DeRozan comes at such a cheaper price tag. And, Miami's reported trade offer for Durant suggests they were not willing to spend too much on the former Suns star.
"Also, the source said that Miami was never willing to offer more than one first-round pick," Jackson wrote. "The Heat’s final offer included Andrew Wiggins, Terry Rozier, two bench players and the 20th pick in Wednesday’s NBA Draft."
The Kings are still expected to part ways with DeRozan, but if Miami is not as interested as many assumed, then that eliminates one of the more desirable destinations. The Kings, with recent reports that they are hoping to trade into the first round of Wednesday's draft, likely were targeting Miami's 20th-overall pick in a DeRozan trade, but they might not get their wish.
The Warriors, similar to the Kings and DeRozan, are expected to part ways with restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga. The Heat and Chicago Bulls have been mentioned as potential sign-and-trade destinations for Kuminga, but with Miami reportedly not interested as of Sunday, the Warriors will likely look in another direction.
Of course, the NBA offseason is long and things seem to change daily, so either Kuminga or DeRozan could undoubtedly still land with the Heat.