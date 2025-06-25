New Report on Potential DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis Trades
The Sacramento Kings have yet to make a move in the 2025 offseason, but they are certainly keeping the rumor mill busy. With the NBA Draft kicking off on Wednesday night, the Kings are expected to try to trade up for a first-round pick, but much more significant moves could be on the horizon.
Since getting eliminated in the play-in tournament, the expectation has been that DeMar DeRozan's debut season in Sacramento will be his last, and the franchise will find him a new home this summer. However, the possibility of parting ways with All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis continues to grow surprisingly.
Sabonis, 29, averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game this past season and is undoubtedly one of the top centers in the NBA, but new general manager Scott Perry could have his doubts about trying to build a successful team around him.
A new report from Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson suggests the Kings will explore trades for DeRozan, if they are not already, and could ultimately gauge Sabonis' value on the market as well.
"The Kings are expected to explore trades for DeMar DeRozan, a six-time All-Star who averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists this season while shooting 47.7% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range. DeRozan has two years and $50.5 million remaining on the three-year contract he signed with Sacramento last summer. He is owed $24.8 million next season and $25.7 million in 2026-27. Sacramento could also test the market for Domantas Sabonis," Anderson wrote.
DeRozan, 35, has been linked to a few teams that possibly missed out on the Kevin Durant sweepstakes but still want an offensive-minded veteran who can score the ball. While DeRozan is well past his prime, he showed he still has some gas left in the tank, and his post-elimination comments certainly made it sound like he wanted to find a new home.
"I'm going into my 17th season, that's the reality of it," DeRozan said after their play-in tournament loss. "For me, you don't have many opportunities left to give yourself a chance to compete in the playoffs. That's all you kind of want at this stage of your career. Just get a chance to get in there and see what happens.
"It's probably the most I've been through in my 16-year career. The season we had was a lot. It’s too hard to fathom right now."
Last offseason, many were excited about the reality of a six-time NBA All-Star actually wanting to play in Sacramento, but a year later, much of the fan base is ready to move on from the short-lived DeRozan era.
While a Sabonis trade this offseason would still shock many, the expectation is that DeRozan will not be in Sacramento by training camp. Wednesday could be his last day as a King if he gets dealt in a draft-night trade, which is the growing expectation.
New general manager Scott Perry clearly knows that this team needs a big change, and shopping two of their biggest stars is actually a good sign for better things to come.