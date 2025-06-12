New Report on Top Candidates for Knicks Head Coaching Job
The New York Knicks shocked the NBA world by firing head coach Tom Thibodeau after making their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 25 years, and now the big-market franchise is struggling to find his replacement.
The Knicks have reportedly requested permission to speak to five active head coaches about their new vacancy: Dallas Mavericks' Jason Kidd, Minnesota Timberwolves' Chris Finch, Houston Rockets' Ime Udoka, Atlanta Hawks' Quin Snyder, and Chicago Bulls' Billy Donovan. However, all five of these teams denied the Knicks' request.
Now, on the verge of striking out completely, the Knicks may have to change directions and target coaches who are not actively under contract with a different team. That market, however, can be scarce.
The Knicks are reportedly now eyeing two recently fired head coaches for their opening: Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins, The Athletic's Sam Amick reports.
"Yet with the Knicks seemingly shooting air balls left and right in pursuit of employed head coaches, league sources say there is an increased Knicks focus on two former coaches who don’t require permission to pursue: Mike Brown (last with the Sacramento Kings) and Taylor Jenkins (formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies)," Amick wrote.
"There could certainly be more names of (available) head coaches emerging soon, as a league source said the Knicks are planning on finalizing that list in the coming days. But Brown, in particular, profiles as an interesting option given the complicated nature of the Knicks’ inner circle."
The Sacramento Kings fired Mike Brown just 31 games into the 2024-25 season, despite the veteran coach leading them to back-to-back 46+ win seasons in his first two years with the franchise, including their first playoff appearance after a dreadful 16-year drought.
Brown's past experience as the head coach of the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers, the Kobe Bryant-led Los Angeles Lakers, and the top assistant coach of the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors could be what the Knicks are looking for.
While neither Mike Brown nor Taylor Jenkins is the hire that the Knicks would be hoping for, they are both proven head coaches who would likely not shy away from a big market like New York. As they continue to strike out on their preferred candidates, Brown and Jenkins are likely toward the top of their new list.