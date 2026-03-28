Doug Christie Has Touching Praise for Kings' Unexpected Hero

The Sacramento Kings have been filled with ups and downs this season, and frankly, far more downs than ups, but it is time to start reflecting on the bright spots with just eight games left until the offseason.

One of the most unexpected bright spots has been two-way wing Daeqwon Plowden. The 27-year-old makes the most of every opportunity he is given, as he is now averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game this season after a stellar three-game stretch with three consecutive 20+ point performances.

After their most recent game, Kings head coach Doug Christie shared a touching sentiment for the second-year wing, telling the story of when he first talked to him.

“For him, every since I saw him in the summertime ... I pulled him aside and looked at him and it was just like, listen to me right now when I’m talking to you. And those are moments that it’s probably uncomfortable looking him right in his eyes, and I said, 'Look you belong here.' I said, 'Now, in this league, you belong here. But you’ve got to believe that man.' So, first to watch him in the Summer League, then watch him go to the G-League and have the success that he had, then come up and sporadically get some minutes," Christie shared with the media on Thursday.

Christie is bought into Plowden

Plowden flew extremely under the radar, from going undrafted to playing three straight years in the G League, but Christie saw something special in him. Now, Plowden has made 24 appearances with the Kings and has proven he belongs in each one of them.

Plowden is the type of player that Christie wants to build his team around, and he expressed that after Thursday's loss. Despite a slow start, Plowden continued to compete on both ends of the floor, and eventually, the shots started falling for him.

"But, you could see, I like the defense. I like the gravity. He wasn’t making shots early, but he took all shots that came his way, which told me he’s not scared of the moment. And for him, when he’s shooting, most times he’s going to get a good look and it looks like it’s going in. He’s continuing handling the ball a little bit more out of necessity and putting it on the deck and trying to create for others. Defense is his calling card. That’s what makes me love him," Christie finished.

DAEQWON PLOWDEN OMG 😱 pic.twitter.com/nucOPEGNob — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) February 27, 2026

Plowden has not earned a standard contract with the Kings like his fellow two-way player, Dylan Cardwell, did. However, if he continues to play like this on both ends of the floor, Christie could certainly put in some good words for him.

An athletic wing who can play defense and stretch the floor on offense is valuable for any team, and the Kings are lucky enough to have him on a two-way contract. Sure, he is a bit older than most two-way players at 27, making his future a bit more complicated, but he has proven that he can play at this level.