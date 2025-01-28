New Report Reveals De'Aaron Fox's Ideal Trade Destination
The Sacramento Kings have had an interesting 2024-25 campaign, to say the least. After falling to 13-18 on the season, the Kings fired head coach Mike Brown and promoted Doug Christie to interim. Since Christie took over, the Kings are 11-4 and have climbed back into the Western Conference playoff picture.
Now, with the NBA trade deadline just over a week away, things are set to get even more wild. The Kings have constantly been rumored to be gearing up for a deal ahead of the deadline, but none as significant as new reports suggest.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Kings are "expected to open up talks to potentially deal All-Star De'Aaron Fox ahead of Feb. 6 trade deadline."
The most interesting part of Charania's report is that Fox has a "target destination in mind." Fox is one of the league's top point guards, but after not agreeing to a contract extension in the offseason, his future in Sacramento has been a concern.
Whoever does pry Fox away from the Kings ahead of the trade deadline will be getting an absolute stud, and one rival team has emerged as his top landing spot.
James Ham of The Kings Beat reports that if the Kings are to trade Fox, his preferred landing spot is the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs are one of the most intriguing teams in the league, centered around superstar center Victor Wembanyama, who has already cemented himself as one of the NBA's top players as a 21-year-old sophomore.
Pairing Fox and Wembanyama in San Antonio could spell danger for the rest of the Western Conference, but would be a very exciting duo to watch going forward.
In any potential Fox trade, the Spurs would likely send a package centered around either Devin Vassell or Keldon Johnson, along with draft compensation. With the trade deadline heating up, things could get very interesting in Sacramento.
