New Report Reveals Harsh Reality of Kings Targeting Ben Simmons
The Sacramento Kings have reportedly been targeting former first-overall pick Ben Simmons in free agency as the team looks for extra point guard help and versatile defenders, but the three-time All-Star may not be what they want.
Simmons is a 6-foot-10 point guard with high-level defensive skills who can guard every position, but is also an impressive ball handler and playmaker for his size. For a Kings team that needs a backup point guard, but is also likely looking for extra size on the wing and better defenders, many assumed that Simmons would be their primary target, as a player who can do all of those things.
However, the Kings are reportedly not as interested in Simmons as many expected.
The Kings have been linked to Simmons for weeks, along with a few other teams around the NBA, but a new report from Carmichael Dave on Sactown Sports 1140's The Carmichael Dave Show with Jason Ross.
"I know Simmons' camp has approached, amongst other teams, the Kings. I mean, we're talking like four or five teams. If the Kings were to bring in Ben Simmons, it would almost certainly need to be on a minimum deal, and it doesn't sound like that's what they're in the market for," Dave said. "From what I tapped in and heard was, it's nothing against him, just not a fit for what they're looking for. Not a fit for the culture stuff and all of that."
Simmons is a talented player and has shown it with his three All-Star appearances, but he is not that same player anymore. Simmons' last All-Star appearance was with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2020-21 season, and since then, the former first-overall pick has had some trouble.
Simmons missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a lingering back injury and simply holding out, and has struggled to find a home since. After spending time with the Brooklyn Nets and a short stint with the LA Clippers, Simmons has not proven he is worth more than a minimum contract, especially with the baggage he may bring to a franchise.
Still, Simmons' potential will always be through the roof, but now that he is 29 years old and not showing much improvement any more, it is likely not worth it for the Kings to have to talk themselves into digging deeper into their pockets to bring him in, especially if they are unsure about his fit in the locker room. Regardless, with Simmons or not, the Kings are not in a position to compete, so the franchise might as well hang on tight to their culture.