Two Potential Trade Suitors for Kings Star Zach LaVine

Based on trade rumors ahead of February's deadline, the Sacramento Kings are expected to be the busiest team in the NBA. With reports that they are ready to shop almost everyone on the roster, the Kings are seemingly trying to enter a new era, starting with getting rid of their stars.

Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan are among the Kings' veterans who could be traded this season, but what teams will take a chance on the declining stars?

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie listed Zach LaVine 11th on his NBA Trade Board, naming the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks as the "best fits" for the two-time All-Star.

LA Clippers

The Clippers are certainly an interesting landing spot for LaVine, as they are another team that has been extremely disappointing this season. The Clippers are just 8-21 this season, and after a couple of crushing injury blows, they could be looking to add another veteran star to play alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Would LaVine be an ideal fit on the Clippers? Absolutely not. However, the Clippers know their clock is ticking, and as they get more desperate to compete with Leonard and Harden still playing at high levels, they could convince themselves that LaVine would be the difference-maker.

If the Clippers make a splash ahead of the trade deadline, they would be much better off targeting a defensive-minded player, or at least someone who gives some effort on that end of the court. Not only is LaVine making $47.5 million this season, but his inconsistency and lack of effort are extremely concerning, especially when he is struggling on offense anyway.

Milwaukee Bucks

Chris Haynes says the Bucks are targeting Zach LaVine to help Giannis but there have been no "concrete serious talks to this point" pic.twitter.com/0doOWGpOld — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) December 20, 2025

The Bucks have been rumored as a legitimate suitor for LaVine this season as they look to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy in Milwaukee. Not only have the Bucks reportedly expressed interest, but this landing spot makes much more sense for LaVine.

The Bucks are another underwhelming team, sitting at just 12-18, with Antetokounmpo dealing with injuries. However, giving the two-time NBA MVP a secondary scorer, similar to what they had with guys like Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard, could prove beneficial.

Of course, LaVine's financial situation is still an issue, but the Bucks do not own their draft picks, so there is no reason for them not to attempt to compete, regardless of the cost. Going to a team like the Bucks could actually be the change of scenery that LaVine needs, making them the ideal trade suitor.

