New Report Reveals Kings' Impact from Bradley Beal Move
The Phoenix Suns have bought out Bradley Beal's contract, and the three-time NBA All-Star is gearing up to sign with the LA Clippers. This move shakes up the Western Conference, but it could have more impact than many would think.
Of course, the addition of Beal just bolsters LA's championship chances, building a star-studded likely starting five of James Harden, Bradley Beal, Kawhi Leonard, John Collins, and Ivica Zubac, with a great supporting cast and head coach. Not only does this make the Pacific Division that much tougher, but it could impact the Sacramento Kings' trade market.
Now that the Bradley Beal move has finally happened, the teams that missed out on the star guard could start looking in another direction.
Sactown Sports' Allen Stiles reported the Clippers signing Beal could spark some trade conversations for Kings stars Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan.
"One domino that has finally fallen is Bradley Beal signing with the Clippers. Shams Charania reported that the Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers also had interest," Stiles wrote.
"That could spark some conversations regarding Malik Monk, and to a lesser degree, DeMar DeRozan. Some of those teams could probably be eliminated since they were simply looking to get an incredible scoring talent at a bargain price, but the Heat and Bucks have been in so many reports that it is clear they believe they need another piece. They also both have salaries on their rosters that could suffice in potential deals."
Rumors have swirled all offseason about the Kings potentially trading away DeRozan, Monk, Zach LaVine, or even Domantas Sabonis, but at this point, the team is expected to head into the 2025-26 without any major changes. That is a disappointment to most, but for those hoping for a big trade, the offseason is far from over.
If a team like the Milwaukee Bucks, who made a "strong push" for Beal, per ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, still wanted to add a high-level offensive talent, they could undoubtedly turn to the Kings and make a call for Malik Monk.
The Kings are in an awkward position this offseason, where new general manager Scott Perry has been actively shopping most of his players, but is also hesitant to give up his guys for less than the value he wants. Of course, that is what a good general manager should do, but it certainly leaves fans dry as they expect changes to be made.