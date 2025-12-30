Kings vs. Clippers Injury Report Updates Keegan Murray's Status

The Sacramento Kings are coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers to fall to 8-24 on the season, but they are staying in Hollywood to take on the LA Clippers on Tuesday night. The Clippers have been wildly underwhelming throughout the season, but they have won four consecutive games to improve to 10-21, and have another favorable matchup against the Kings on Tuesday.

The Kings and Clippers are both banged up for Tuesday's matchup in LA, but Sacramento could be getting Keegan Murray back on the floor after a two-game absence.

Kings' full injury report vs. Clippers

Dec 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The Kings have upgraded Murray to questionable against the Clippers, but even if the standout forward returns to action, they will be down two starters, remaining without Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis.

Keegan Murray - QUESTIONABLE (right calf sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

Zach LaVine - OUT (left ankle sprain)

The Kings are a completely different team without these three players on the floor, but getting Murray back into the lineup is arguably their top priority. Of course, Sabonis and LaVine are both concrete stars in this league, but in terms of helping the Kings stay competitive, Murray could be their most important player.

Even if Murray is not able to return on Tuesday, his upgraded status should put him in line to return against the Boston Celtics on New Year's Day, giving the Kings a chance to start 2026 on a high note.

Clippers' loaded injury report vs. Kings

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) looks to pass the ball during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Clippers have been banged up all season, and things are not getting much better for them in that department. For Tuesday's game, they remain without starting center Ivica Zubac, while they deal with a few other key injuries as well.

Ivica Zubac - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Bradley Beal - OUT (left hip fracture)

Bogdan Bogdanovic - OUT (left hamstring injury management)

Chris Paul - OUT (not with team)

John Collins - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Zubac is now set to miss his fourth straight game, but the Clippers have been surprisingly successful without him. Riding a four-game winning streak into Tuesday's matchup, the Clippers certainly have the momentum to take down the struggling Kings. Especially with star forward Kawhi Leonard coming off a 55-point explosion in their win over the Detroit Pistons.

The Kings and Clippers are set to tip off in Los Angeles at 8:00 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

