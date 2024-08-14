Olympic Star and French Phenom Could Be the Kings’ Ideal Fit
The 2024 Paris Olympics are over, with Team USA winning the Gold Medal in Men’s Basketball. All of the usual stars showed up for Team USA, but one of their opponents was particularly impressive.
French forward Guerschon Yabusele was cooking leading up to the final. In the quarter-final against Canada, Yabusele scored 22, and in the semi-final against Germany, Yabusele scored 17.
During the Gold Medal game between France and the USA, Yabusele stole the show. He scored 20 points, including a thunderous poster dunk on LeBron James, as France pushed the USA to their limit, but ultimately fell 98-87.
Yabusele, 28, was a 16th overall pick by the Boston Celtics in 2016. He played for the Celtics from 2017-2019, bouncing between the Celtics and their G League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. Yabusele has not played in the NBA since 2019.
However, Yabusele has excelled overseas. Last season for Real Madrid, Yabusele averaged 10.5 points and 4.9 rebounds on excellent shooting splits of 56.5/46.1/86.8.
Yabusele still has one more year on his contract with Real Madrid, but that hasn’t stopped him from expressing an interest in returning to the NBA. After impressing in the Olympics, Yabusele posted on X, “Been waiting for a 2nd chance.. I’m ready”.
The Sacramento Kings are still light on forwards and could use additional forward depth. However, getting Yabusele to Sacramento would be complicated. Yabusele has a $2.5 million release clause with Real Madrid, which may not seem like a lot for an NBA franchise. The problem is that NBA teams are only allowed to pay up to $850,000 for international buyouts, meaning the remaining $1.65 million would be up to Yabusele.
The Kings have one remaining roster spot and only three true forwards on their roster. Yabusele would certainly be a nice fit if a deal can get done.
