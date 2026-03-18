Russell Westbrook Jumps Two NBA Legends on All-Time Assist List

The Sacramento Kings have had a rough 2025-26 campaign, with just an 18-51 record through 69 games, but there have been some bright spots. Of course, the development of their rookies has been the main storyline, but the Kings' veterans have been sneakily impressive.

37-year-old point guard Russell Westbrook has been one of the most underrated players in the NBA this season, and on Tuesday night, he proved exactly why he is an all-time great. Westbrook went into Tuesday's matchup against the San Antonio Spurs in seventh place on the all-time assist leaderboard with 10,333, but he jumped all the way into the top five in one game.

With three assists and counting, Westbrook has officially passed both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash to secure his spot in the top-five all-time assist list.

Congrats to @russwest44 of the @SacramentoKings for moving into 5th on the all-time ASSISTS list! pic.twitter.com/KE7TseoWGZ — NBA (@NBA) March 18, 2026

Westbrook now trails four NBA legends on the esteemed leaderboard:

John Stockton - 15,806 Chris Paul - 12,552 Jason Kidd - 12,091 LeBron James* - 11,909 Russell Westbrook* - 10,336

Westbrook cements himself as an NBA legend

At this point in his career, Westbrook has cemented his spot in the Hall of Fame. Not only did the former Oklahoma City Thunder guard win the NBA MVP award in the 2016-17 season, but he is climbing up every all-time leaderboard possible.

Westbrook is one of just two players in league history with at least 25,000 points and 10,000 assists. The other? LeBron James.

Not to say Westbrook is on the same all-time tier as the legendary James, but to say he is not an all-time great in his own right is simply wrong. Even at age 37 and in year 18, Westbrook continues to play at a high level. The league has tried counting him out for the past few years, as the Kings were the only team even willing to give him a minimum contract last offseason.

Mar 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) gestures against the LA Clippers during the second half at Intuit Dome. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Still, though, he works through all the adversities and does it at an inspiring level. Westbrook is one of the hardest workers the league has ever seen, and young players around the world should take inspiration from the way he approaches the game night in and night out.

While this Kings season has overall been a waste, Westbrook has been the perfect mentor for Sacramento's young talent, and while he is on an expiring deal, his veteran presence would be incredible to have for another year if both sides are willing.